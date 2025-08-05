NYC Sees Drop in Antisemitic Hate Crimes, Yet Jews Still Targeted Most, Police Say

Antisemitic hate crimes in New York City have declined in recent months compared to the same period last year, according to newly released data from the New York Police Department.

In July 2025, police recorded 14 antisemitic incidents, down from 27 in July 2024. This marks the lowest monthly total since July of last year, when 11 incidents were reported. The trend continues a multi-month decline: in June, there were 31 reported antisemitic crimes, down from 42 in June 2024. In May, the NYPD recorded 24 incidents, a significant drop from 52 the previous year.

April, however, saw an increase, with 41 reported antisemitic incidents compared to 29 in April 2024.

Despite the recent declines, antisemitic crimes continue to represent the largest share of hate crimes in the city. According to NYPD figures, 345 antisemitic incidents have been reported in 2025 so far, accounting for approximately 54% of all hate crimes.

City officials have made addressing antisemitism a policy priority. In recent months, Mayor Eric Adams launched the Office to Combat Antisemitism, which held its first official meeting last month. The initiative is aimed at coordinating city resources and community partnerships to address anti-Jewish hate.

The issue has also become a focal point in the ongoing mayoral election campaign, with leading candidates presenting plans to combat antisemitism and hate crimes more broadly.

Jewish community security officials have cautioned that the true number of incidents may be higher, as not all are reported to police.

The NYPD continues to track and investigate bias-related crimes through its Hate Crimes Task Force.

