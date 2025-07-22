SCAMMER ARRESTED: Williamsburg Shomrim and NYPD Nab Con Artist Who Swindled Local Woman Out of Thousands

A brazen scammer who tricked a Williamsburg woman out of a large sum of cash was arrested after attempting to scam her a second time—only to walk right into a sting operation set up by Williamsburg Shomrim and the NYPD.

The ordeal began on Friday when the victim received a frightening phone call from someone claiming there was a warrant out for her arrest. The scammer demanded a large cash payment to “lift the warrant,” and, panicked, the woman complied and handed over the money.

After consulting with her family, she realized she had been scammed and contacted Williamsburg Shomrim, who immediately began working with the NYPD to investigate.

Unbelievably, the scammer contacted her again on Tuesday using the same story and demanded even more money. This time, the woman agreed to meet the scammer at Willoughby Avenue and Franklin Avenue in Williamsburg—where officers and Shomrim volunteers had set up a well-coordinated operation. The suspect was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

Williamsburg Shomrim Coordinator Yanky Itzkowitz tells YWN that these types of scams are becoming increasingly common and often prey on fear and confusion. “If something doesn’t feel right, hang up and speak to a trusted family member or call Shomrim right away,” he said.

Williamsburg Shomrim is urging the public to remain vigilant and beware of these types of scams, which often involve fake claims of arrest warrants, injured relatives, or other emergencies meant to scare victims into sending money.

Tips to protect yourself:

Never trust callers who demand secrecy or urgency.

No government agency or bank will ask for payment via cash or gift cards.

Verify the legitimacy of any request by calling official numbers—not those given during the call.

Consult with family or reach out to organizations like Shomrim or law enforcement before taking any financial action.

Hang up immediately and report suspicious activity to authorities.

If you or someone you know receives a suspicious or threatening call, don’t hesitate to contact local authorities or Williamsburg Shomrim. Your quick action and awareness could help prevent the next scam.

Reach Williamsburg Shomrim at 718-237-0202 or call 911 immediately.

The NYPD expressed their appreciation to Williamsburg Shomrim for their outstanding work in this case and for their ongoing dedication to keeping the community safe.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)