Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

“Profoundly Gross”: Ex-CNN Hack Jim Acosta Faces Backlash Over Bizarre AI “Interview” of Murdered Shooting Victim

Screenshot

Former CNN anchor Jim Acosta ignited a firestorm of outrage Monday after airing a virtual “interview” with an AI-generated replica of Joaquin Oliver, a 17-year-old victim of the 2018 Parkland school shooting, prompting condemnation from journalists and commentators across the political spectrum.

The controversial segment aired on Acosta’s independent Substack show and featured a digital recreation of Oliver—crafted by his parents—responding to a pre-recorded prompt from Acosta about solutions to gun violence in America.

“I believe in a mix of stronger gun control laws, mental health support, and community engagement… It’s about building a culture of kindness and understanding,” the AI avatar said.

“I think that’s a great idea, Joaquin,” Acosta replied.

The clip quickly went viral—and not in a good way.

Critics, including veteran reporters and editors, denounced the project as a grotesque misuse of technology and an ethical collapse in journalism, accusing Acosta of exploiting a murdered child to advance a political message.

“Profoundly gross,” wrote The Dispatch editor-in-chief Jonah Goldberg.

“This is so insane and evil. It should never be done. I’m speechless,” added Rising host Robby Soave.

Yet amid the uproar, the Oliver family defended Acosta and the AI recreation, saying it was their idea to use artificial intelligence to keep their son’s voice alive in the fight for gun control.

“We asked our friend Jim Acosta to have an interview with our son because now thanks to AI we can bring him back,” Joaquin’s father said in a video message. “It was our idea, it was our plan… We feel that Joaquin has a lot of things to say.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

REVEALED: This Is The Reason For Netanyahu’s Recent Talks With Putin

FLATBUSH: Shomrim and NYPD Nab Two Suspects After Armed Robbery and Chase

SCAM RING BUSTED: Kiryas Joel Public Safety and NYS Police Nab Fraudsters in $13.5K Fake Warrant Trap

CATSKILLS: Teen Rescued by Hatzalah After Going Missing in Woodridge Forest

PM Netanyahu Seeking Cabinet Approval For Complete Takeover Of Gaza, Tells IDF Officers To Resign If They Don’t Agree

“Child-Killing Jew-Monsters”: Vile Graffiti Sparks Outrage at Canadian Synagogue; Australian Shul Targeted Again

PROUD NAZI: Ex-EMT With Swastika-Adorned Car And Official Plates Sparks Investigation Demand From Assemblyman Yeger

IN HIS OWN WORDS: “Recognition Of Palestinian State Is Fruit Of October 7 Massacre”

Israeli Citizen Robbed and Murdered in Las Vegas Amid Spate of Attacks on Israelis in U.S.

“Trump Is Remaking America”: CNN Data Analyst Declares Trump The “Most Influential President This Century”

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network