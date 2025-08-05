“Profoundly Gross”: Ex-CNN Hack Jim Acosta Faces Backlash Over Bizarre AI “Interview” of Murdered Shooting Victim

Former CNN anchor Jim Acosta ignited a firestorm of outrage Monday after airing a virtual “interview” with an AI-generated replica of Joaquin Oliver, a 17-year-old victim of the 2018 Parkland school shooting, prompting condemnation from journalists and commentators across the political spectrum.

The controversial segment aired on Acosta’s independent Substack show and featured a digital recreation of Oliver—crafted by his parents—responding to a pre-recorded prompt from Acosta about solutions to gun violence in America.

“I believe in a mix of stronger gun control laws, mental health support, and community engagement… It’s about building a culture of kindness and understanding,” the AI avatar said.

“I think that’s a great idea, Joaquin,” Acosta replied.

The clip quickly went viral—and not in a good way.

Critics, including veteran reporters and editors, denounced the project as a grotesque misuse of technology and an ethical collapse in journalism, accusing Acosta of exploiting a murdered child to advance a political message.

“Profoundly gross,” wrote The Dispatch editor-in-chief Jonah Goldberg.

“This is so insane and evil. It should never be done. I’m speechless,” added Rising host Robby Soave.

Yet amid the uproar, the Oliver family defended Acosta and the AI recreation, saying it was their idea to use artificial intelligence to keep their son’s voice alive in the fight for gun control.

“We asked our friend Jim Acosta to have an interview with our son because now thanks to AI we can bring him back,” Joaquin’s father said in a video message. “It was our idea, it was our plan… We feel that Joaquin has a lot of things to say.”

