California Man Arrested for Allegedly Sending Funds to ISIS, FBI Finds Apparent Bomb in Bedroom


A California man was arrested last week on federal charges of providing material support to the Islamic State (ISIS), with prosecutors alleging he sent funds to the terror group and planned to join its ranks.

Mark Lorenzo Villanueva, 28, a lawful permanent resident from the Philippines living in Long Beach, was taken into custody on Aug. 1 after a months-long investigation revealed he had allegedly transferred money to ISIS and communicated online with individuals who identified themselves as ISIS fighters, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, Villanueva made 12 payments totaling $1,615 over a five-month period. In online conversations cited by prosecutors, he declared his intention to join ISIS and described martyrdom as “the best way to go to heaven.”

“Someday soon, I’ll be joining,” Villanueva reportedly told one of the alleged fighters.

During his arrest, FBI agents discovered what appeared to be a bomb in his bedroom. Authorities have not yet confirmed the device’s composition, but prosecutors say the finding raises additional concerns about Villanueva’s intentions.

“Supporting a terrorist group, whether at home or abroad, is a serious risk to our national security,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli of the Central District of California. “We will aggressively hunt down and prosecute anyone who provides support or comfort to our enemies.”

Villanueva made his initial court appearance shortly after his arrest. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

