Trump Promises Plan to ‘Stop Violent Crime’ in D.C., Threatens Federal Takeover

President Donald Trump announced he will hold a White House press conference Monday to unveil a plan he claims will “essentially stop violent crime” in the nation’s capital — and warned city leaders he is prepared to take direct federal control if they fail to act.

In a Truth Social post on Saturday, Trump called Washington “one of the most dangerous cities anywhere in the world” and vowed to make it “one of the safest” under his watch.

The announcement comes on the heels of a Trump-ordered surge in law enforcement across D.C., part of a seven-day crackdown that could be extended. The White House said federal officers have been directed to flood city streets with increased patrols to “protect innocent citizens” and ensure “no safe harbor for violent criminals.”

“President Trump is committed to making our Nation’s capital safer for its residents, lawmakers, and visitors from all around the world,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

Trump has escalated his rhetoric on D.C. crime in recent days, pointing to violent incidents and accusing city leadership of losing control. Earlier this week, he threatened to federalize the District, saying, “If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City… and put criminals on notice that they’re not going to get away with it anymore.”

Metropolitan Police Department data shows robberies, homicides, and assaults have dropped compared to 2024, but Trump has argued that the current crime rate remains unacceptable for the seat of the federal government.

The president’s Monday press conference is expected to outline his next steps in what he has framed as a fight to restore order to the capital.

