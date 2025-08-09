Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Trump Promises Plan to ‘Stop Violent Crime’ in D.C., Threatens Federal Takeover

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump announced he will hold a White House press conference Monday to unveil a plan he claims will “essentially stop violent crime” in the nation’s capital — and warned city leaders he is prepared to take direct federal control if they fail to act.

In a Truth Social post on Saturday, Trump called Washington “one of the most dangerous cities anywhere in the world” and vowed to make it “one of the safest” under his watch.

The announcement comes on the heels of a Trump-ordered surge in law enforcement across D.C., part of a seven-day crackdown that could be extended. The White House said federal officers have been directed to flood city streets with increased patrols to “protect innocent citizens” and ensure “no safe harbor for violent criminals.”

“President Trump is committed to making our Nation’s capital safer for its residents, lawmakers, and visitors from all around the world,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

Trump has escalated his rhetoric on D.C. crime in recent days, pointing to violent incidents and accusing city leadership of losing control. Earlier this week, he threatened to federalize the District, saying, “If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City… and put criminals on notice that they’re not going to get away with it anymore.”

Metropolitan Police Department data shows robberies, homicides, and assaults have dropped compared to 2024, but Trump has argued that the current crime rate remains unacceptable for the seat of the federal government.

The president’s Monday press conference is expected to outline his next steps in what he has framed as a fight to restore order to the capital.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Antisemitism In Montreal: Frum Man Assaulted As His Daughter Screams In Fear

Netanyahu Slams Germany’s Merz For Rewarding Terror In Wake Of Arms Embargo Announcement

Trump Reportedly Shouted at Netanyahu Over Gaza Starvation, Netanyahu Calls It “Fake News”

Chabad of South Bergen County Destroyed In Devastating Early Morning Blaze

Netanyahu’s Security Cabinet Greenlights Assault On Gaza City, In First Step Towards Full Gaza Takeover

Netanyahu Blasts ‘Fake News Factory’ NY Times, Threatens Lawsuit Over Gaza Lies

Israel Poised to Greenlight Massive Gaza Takeover Operation Amid Warnings of ‘Black Hole’ Quagmire

Remains of Three More 9/11 Victims Identified Nearly 24 Years After Attacks

Secret Talks Held Between U.S. Envoy and Gedolei Yisrael in Bnei Brak Over Yeshiva Arrests

MK Porush Launches “Hunger Strike” In Front Of [Ex] Attorney-General’s Office [Video]

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network