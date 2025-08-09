WATCH: Sliwa Tells Trump to Stay Out of NYC Mayoral Race, Warns It Would Hand Democrats an Advantage

Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa is urging President Donald Trump to steer clear of New York City’s high-stakes mayoral race, warning that his involvement would only strengthen progressive Democrat Zohran Mamdani’s campaign.

Speaking on Fox 5’s Politics Unusual with Morgan McKay, the Guardian Angels founder admitted to a “love-hate relationship” with Trump but said the president’s political capital would be better spent elsewhere.

“I would just say to the president, spend your time where it’s needed more — on geopolitical interests that affect all Americans. This election in New York City does not affect all Americans,” Sliwa said, confirming he has not spoken with Trump.

The comments come amid reports from The New York Times that Trump has privately discussed the race, including holding recent talks with former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

When asked if he was disappointed Trump spoke to Cuomo instead of him, Sliwa brushed it off, citing the long history between the Trump and Cuomo families. “They grew up together, side by side. Fred, the patriarch of the Trump family, supported Mario Cuomo. I get that,” he said.

Sliwa argued that any Trump endorsement — regardless of the candidate — would shift the campaign narrative away from local issues and into a nationalized “Trump vs. Mamdani” spectacle, ultimately benefiting the Democratic frontrunner.

“In this situation, it doesn’t help if he intervenes in New York City,” Sliwa said. “Every day it’s Trump versus Zohran Mamdani, it’s a good day for Zohran Mamdani. I talk the issues.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)