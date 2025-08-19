Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NASA’s Webb Telescope Finds A New Tiny Moon Around Uranus

This is an image provided by NASA shows the planet Uranus, taken by the spacecraft Voyager 2 in 1986. (NASA via AP)

The Webb Space Telescope has spotted a new tiny moon orbiting Uranus.

The new member of the lunar gang, announced Tuesday by NASA, appears to be just six miles (10 kilometers) wide. It was spotted by the telescope’s near-infrared camera during observations in February.

Scientists think it hid for so long — even eluding the Voyager 2 spacecraft during its flyby about 40 years ago — because of its faintness and small size.

Uranus has 28 known moons that are named after characters from Shakespeare and Alexander Pope. About half are smaller and orbit the planet at closer range. The new moon, still nameless, ups the planet’s total count to 29.

The new addition could hint at more bite-sized moons waiting to be found around Uranus, said planetary scientist Matthew Tiscareno with the SETI Institute, who was involved in the discovery.

“There’s probably a lot more of them and we just need to keep looking,” said Tiscareno.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

HAGAON HARAV DOV LANDAU: “We Will Not Rest and We Will Not Remain Silent Until Authorities Remove Their Hands From Lomdei Torah”

🚨 Trump Supports Israel’s Plan To Expand War: “Hostages Will Return Only When ‘Hamas Is Destroyed!'”

Israel Hits Back: Expels Australian Reps To PA From The Country

Huckabee Mocks BBC: “Apology For False Gaza Report? The Day Ice Cream Is Served In Hell”

Australia Revokes MK Rothman’s Visa Hours Before Flight; Australian Jews: “Vicious Antisemitism”

Hostage Rally in Tel Aviv Erupts Into Clashes Outside Likud Headquarters

Netanyahu Advisers Accused of Pocketing $10 Million From Qatar To Shape Anti-Israel Country’s Image

“Reprehensible”: Imperial War Museum Claims Nazis Only Targeted “Observant Jews”

Ex-WaPo Fact-Checker, A Well-Known Hack, Admits He Was “Completely Wrong” on COVID Lab Leak “Debunking”

BOMBSHELL: Whistleblower Alleges U.N. Agencies Blocking Gaza Aid, Misusing U.S. Funds to Benefit Hamas

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network