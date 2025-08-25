CHASDEI HASHEM: Condition Of Harav Shmuel Kamenetzky Shlit”a Stable And Improving; Doctors Preparing To Release Him Back Home

The Yeshiva of Philadelphia has released an update on the condition of Harav Shmuel Kamenetzky shlit”a, announcing that doctors are seeing marked improvement in his medical condition.

“Baruch Hashem, thanks to the tefillos of the entire tzibbur, the rosh hayeshiva’s condition is stable. The doctors are working towards sending the rosh hayeshiva home,” the yeshiva wrote.

The improvement marks a major turnaround from just a few weeks ago, when Rav Shmuel – the zkan roshei yeshivos – was admitted to the hospital and placed in the ICU, as his medical condition rapidly deteriorated. Doctors have expressed surprise at his remarkable turnaround.

“He needs our continued tefillos as daven for the rosh hayeshiva to have a complete refuah,” the yeshiva noted.

Please continue to daven for Harav Shmuel ben Itta Ettel b’soch sh’ar cholei yisroel.

