BITTER BATTLE: Andrew Cuomo Blasts Zohran Mamdani As “Dangerous,” Says Electing Him Would Be “Death Knell” For NYC

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo torched Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, branding him “dangerous” and warning his agenda would be the “death knell” for New York City.

“New York City was built on capitalism,” Cuomo told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo. “To be anti-corporate, anti-business — that’s a death knell for New York City. And he is dangerous, frankly, for New York City.”

Mamdani, backed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders, stormed through the Democratic primary on a wave of far-left enthusiasm. His platform includes free buses, universal healthcare, and city-run grocery stores — all funded by raising corporate taxes to 11.5% and slapping a new levy on the city’s wealthiest 1%.

Cuomo, now running as an independent, said New Yorkers won’t buy it in November. “New York City people are not socialists. They want jobs. They want growth,” he said.

The ex-governor laid out his own plan: lure businesses back after an exodus of nearly 160 firms since 2020, add 5,000 cops citywide (including 1,500 to patrol subways), and build 50,000 new affordable housing units a year.

“Crime is a real problem,” Cuomo warned. “The socialists pushed this ‘defund the police’ movement — and it made things worse.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)