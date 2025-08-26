Antisemitism At UK Resort Town: Boy Shot With Air Rifle, Homes Sprayed With Swastikas

There has been a recent wave of antisemitic incidents in the coastal resort town of Bournemouth in the UK, which has a Jewish kehilla with about 2,000 members.

This past Shabbos, a Jewish boy was shot with an air rifle from a passing car in the East Cliff area.

A police spokesman said, “At around 2:50 pm on Saturday, August 23, two people were walking on Manor Road in Bournemouth when the driver of a car stopped and made offensive remarks to them. One of them, a child, was then shot with an air rifle. He suffered a minor head injury. The incident is being treated as a hate crime.”

“Officers are working in cooperation with the local community and are conducting patrols in the area. We encourage anyone with information or concerns to speak to an officer.”

In addition, swastikas have begun appearing on buildings throughout Bournemouth, according to The Times. The popular seaside resort is experiencing a sharp rise in Nazi symbols on walls and houses.

Rabbi Benzion Alperowitz, who runs the Chabad house in Bournemouth, found a swastika on the wall of his house on his way to the shul on Shabbos morning with two of his five children.

Rabbi Alperowitz said, “I was born and raised in Bournemouth, and this is not the Bournemouth I know. Bournemouth is a beautiful place, and I feel that it is still like that for the vast majority of people here.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)