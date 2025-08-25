Should The US Have Sided With Adolf Hitler During World War II? Tucker Carlson’s Just Asking Questions

National Review editor-in-chief Rich Lowry ripped into Tucker Carlson for giving oxygen to “ignorance and perversity masquerading as brave truth-telling” after the former Fox News host nodded along to a guest’s claim that the United States should have allied with Adolf Hitler during World War II.

In a blistering column titled “Should We Have Allied with Hitler?” with the caustic subheadline “‘Just asking questions’ makes its dumbest query yet,” Lowry mocked Carlson of “out-Tuckering himself” in his deferential interview with Cornell professor Dave Collum.

During the exchange, Collum claimed that “the story we got about World War II was all wrong,” to which Carlson agreed. Collum then mused that perhaps the U.S. should have fought alongside Nazi Germany against Stalin’s Soviet Union, suggesting “maybe there wouldn’t have been a Holocaust, right?”

Carlson did not push back on the assertion, which Lowry pointed to as evidence of how far the onetime prime-time host has drifted.

“Carlson agrees with Collum’s contention that we have gotten World War II all wrong, and he lodges no objection when a guest to whom he’s very deferential says that we arguably should have allied with Hitler’s Germany,” Lowry wrote. “In this, Tucker is really out-Tuckering himself.”

Lowry noted that Carlson has previously entertained revisionist takes on Hitler, including interviews with figures who suggested the Nazi dictator was “misunderstood.” He accused Carlson of indulging a style of conspiratorial contrarianism that mistakes provocation for insight.

“Who can resist the emotional satisfaction of believing that malevolent forces are at work everywhere and that we, through doggedness, brilliant insight, and great personal courage, are onto them?” Lowry asked rhetorically. “According to Carlson and his esteemed guests, those forces have misled us about the Nazis, who weren’t as bad as we’ve been told and shouldn’t have been resisted so strenuously — or, at all — by the West.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)