TRAGEDY: Young Flatbush Resident Niftar Following ATV Accident In Sedona, Arizona

A heartbreaking tragedy occurred Monday in Sedona, Arizona, when an accident involving an ATV occurred, resulting in the untimely petirah of 27-year-old Binyamin Rosner, Z”L.

Binyamin, a Flatbush resident who was in Sedona on vacation, was niftar despite desperate attempts to resuscitate him at the scene.

A Misaskim member is already at the site of the accident and is working closely with local authorities to ensure kavod hameis and the swift release of the niftar’s body, so that he can be brought to kevuras Yisroel without delay. Also assisting at the scene of the tragedy are volunteers from Scottsdale Chaveirim.

Levaya details will be announced as they become available.

