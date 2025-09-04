BPJCC Launches New Financial Literacy Initiative to Strengthen Family Stability

The Boro Park Jewish Community Council (BPJCC) has introduced a new financial literacy initiative designed to help local families build stronger financial futures. This free program responds to a growing need in the community, offering accessible tools and guidance to navigate everyday expenses with greater confidence.

Nationwide, households now carry an unprecedented $18.39 trillion in total debt, including $1.21 trillion in credit card balances, according to the Federal Reserve. These challenges are sharply felt in Boro Park, where 57% of families are considered low-income and must manage tuition, simchas, and household expenses under mounting financial pressure.

BPJCC’s program directly addresses these concerns, offering one-on-one coaching and practical workshops tailored to young couples and growing families. Financial coaches work to reduce intergenerational debt and equip households with the tools to achieve financial security.

“This program isn’t only for families already seeking food assistance or other services,” explains Avi Greenstein, BPJCC CEO. “It’s designed to benefit everyone in our community — from struggling households to high earners. Every family deserves the peace of mind that comes with financial stability.”

The program includes a six-session Financial Literacy Series that teaches couples how to manage budgets, plan for tuition and simchas, and develop long-term strategies for financial wellness. Sessions are offered in-person or virtually. A refundable deposit ensures commitment while keeping the program fully accessible.

Senior Coach Shlomo Weiss, a Licensed Financial Advisor and Coach with more than 20 years of business experience, adds: “Our goal is to make financial literacy second nature in Boro Park, so families can manage their homes like small corporations and pass that knowledge down to the next generation.”

This initiative is offered in partnership with the Orthodox Union’s Living Smarter Jewish program and is uniquely tailored to the needs of Boro Park families.

Couples interested in joining the BPJCC’s Financial Literacy Program can sign up here or email [email protected] with questions.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)