Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Slovakia Evacuates Downtown Bratislava After Construction Crew Finds WWII Bomb

Police secure the evacuation of people from buildings due to the discovery of a World War II bomb on Landererova Street in Bratislava, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. (Jaroslav Novak/TASR via AP)

The discovery of a World War II bomb in Slovakia’s capital during construction work prompted evacuations on Tuesday, officials said.

The emergency measure covered several blocks in downtown Bratislava, including a major bridge across the Danube River. Public transportation and all traffic were halted during the morning rush hour.

Experts were planning to defuse the 500-pound (225-kilogram) bomb, which was discovered on Monday evening, by midday.

An oil refinery located in the area was a target of the Allied bombardment in 1944 during the war. Slovakia was a Nazi puppet state during World War II.

(AP)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

NETANYHAU ON QATAR STRIKE: Israel Initiated It, Conducted It, Israel Takes Full Responsibility

HaRav Shternbuch: “Human Intellect Cannot Fathom The Judgement Of Hakadosh Baruch Hu”

IDF Names 4th Soldier Killed In Hamas Ambush As Matan Abramovitz, H’YD

Two Ramot Terror Victims Remain In Serious Condition, Sedated And Ventilated

“Hakadosh Baruch Hu Is Weeping:” HaRav Zilberstein Calls For Teshuvah After Murderous Attack

Jackson Police Accused of Harassing Hatzolah Volunteers Amid Internal Department Turmoil

BRAIN ROT: One in Five Britons Now Embrace Antisemitic Beliefs, Survey Finds

Ramot Terrorists Entered Israel Via “Known” Breach In Security Fence

“It Won’t Be the Bibi Plan”: Trump Taps Kushner To Shape U.S. Vision for Gaza’s Next Chapter

Thousands Mourn at Levayos for Kedoshim Murdered in Jerusalem Terror Attack

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Powered by Kornerstone Media