Boro Park Celebrates Grand Opening of BPJCC Community Center {VIDEOS & PHOTOS}

This past Sunday, Boro Park celebrated the grand opening of the Boro Park Jewish Community Council’s (BPJCC) new Community Center on 13th Avenue.

A packed house of dignitaries, community leaders, and elected officials joined the ribbon-cutting, lending their voices and presence to this milestone event.

The extensive new location was made possible by a generous donation from Metropolitan Commercial Bank. Mark Difasio, the bank’s president & CEO, was honored during the event, as was US Congressman Dan Goldman, NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, NYS Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, and NYS Assemblyman Kalman Yeger, recognized for their outstanding contributions to the community.

BPJCC’s main office at 1310-46th Street remains open. At the same time, the new location adds vital space to BPJCC for expanded programs, including a senior center, community gatherings, expanded workforce trainings, support groups, parenting workshops, business and entrepreneur programs, and more, all at no charge.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE BORO PARK SCOOP STATUS

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE BORO PARK SCOOP WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF BORO PARK NEWS IN LIVE TIME

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)