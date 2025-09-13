19-Year-Old Neo-Nazi Charged For Death Threats Against Jews, Other Minorities Following Charlie Kirk Assassination

Federal prosecutors have charged a 19-year-old New Mexico man with making violent online threats to kill Jews, minorities, and a local elected official in the immediate aftermath of conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico announced Friday that Jace Allen of Jamestown was arrested after the FBI traced a barrage of extremist posts to his phone. According to the Justice Department, Allen used an alias account to issue “a series of violent and racist threats” on September 11, the day after Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was gunned down during a campus event in Utah.

Among the threats, prosecutors said, Allen declared his intent to commit mass murder, target minorities and Jews, and “shoot up” unspecified locations. He also allegedly singled out an Ohio city council member, telling the official, “You’re gonna be one of the first to die.”

FBI agents executed a search at Allen’s home and questioned him. The Justice Department said Allen admitted to making the threats, described himself as a Neo-Nazi, and told investigators he “hates Jews and minorities” and hoped to ignite a civil war through online terror.

Though Allen claimed he did not own a firearm, agents uncovered videos on his phone showing him firing both a rifle and a handgun in August.

Allen has been charged with transmitting interstate threats, a federal offense carrying a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

