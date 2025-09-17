BD”E: Petirah Of Rav Avraham Yaakov Maybloom Z”L, Longtime Beloved Rebbi

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petirah of R’ Avraham Yaakov Maybloom Z”L, who was Niftar early this morning following an illness.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, R’ Avraham was a talmid of Yeshivas Chaim Berlin, where he was deeply connected to his Rebbe, HaRav Shlomo Carlebach ZT”L. He went on to serve as a beloved rebbe for over 35 years, including many years at Breuers in Washington Heights, impacting generations of talmidim with his warmth and dedication.

Several years ago, he relocated to The Enclave in Lakewood, where he became a cherished member of the kehilla. He was known as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

R’ Avraham leaves behind his devoted wife, Mrs. Devorah Maybloom yb”l, and nine children, along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren:

Mrs. Yocheved (Sholom) Kramer – Brooklyn

Mrs. Avigail (David) Bakst – Great Neck

R’ Shabsai Maybloom – Monsey

Mrs. Hudi (Yossi) Gelbman – Lakewood

Mrs. Rochi (Yisroel) Zlotowitz – Lakewood

R’ Pinchas Maybloom – Lakewood

Mrs. Chana Lieberman – Lakewood

Mrs. Michal (Ari) Orlofsky – Lakewood

R’ Moshe Maybloom – Lakewood

The Levayah is scheduled to take place today, Tuesday, at 2:00 PM, at the Lakewood Chapel, 613 Ramsey Avenue, followed by Kevurah in Lakewood.

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.

