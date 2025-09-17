Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

FBI: Man Crashed Car Into Pittsburgh Field Office Gate in Targeted Attack

FBI officials inspect a car that rammed into a gate at the FBI building in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Smith)

A driver rammed a car into a security gate at the FBI building in Pittsburgh early Wednesday, then removed an American flag from the back seat and threw it over the gate before leaving, authorities said.

The car crashed into the gate at about 2:40 a.m., the FBI said, and authorities were searching for the man. Investigators, including a bomb squad, were at the scene. No explosives were found, the FBI said.

“We look at this as an act of terror against the FBI,” Christopher Giordano, assistant special agent in charge of the FBI in Pittsburgh, told reporters. “This was a targeted attack on this building. Thankfully no one was hurt, but we are going to exhaust every ability we have under the federal law to find, apprehend and prosecute this subject to the fullest extent.”

Giordano said he had no information on a motive. He said the FBI was familiar with the man, a former member of the military.

“He did come here to the FBI field office a few weeks ago to make a complaint that didn’t make a whole lot of sense,” Giordano said.

Giordano said the car appeared to have some sort of message on one of the side windows, but did not elaborate.

(AP)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

IDF Official Admits: “Arrests Of Chareidim Wasting Resources, Not Leading To Recruitment”

Drama In Rechasim: Yeshiva Bochur’s Attempted Arrest Prevented By Chareidi Protesters

“We’ll Be The Last Generation With A Large Jewish Population In Belgium”

Mossad’s Secret Army: 100 Non-Israeli Agents Struck Iran From Within During Operation Rising Lion

Netanyahu Warns Hamas Leaders: “If They Harm A Hair On The Head Of Even One Hostage, We Will Hunt Them Down”

EXPOSED: Bombshell FBI Files Ties Bidens To $100 Million Ukraine Bribery Plot

EXPLOSIVE FOOTAGE: Senate Hearing Erupts as FBI Director Patel Clashes With Democrats Over Epstein, Jan. 6, and Trump [VIDEOS]

Hatzalah Volunteer Cleared In Nukhba Terrorist “Murder” Case Sues State

BORO PARK: Shomrim Intel Leads to Arrest of Two Suspects in Necklace Robbery Tied to Citywide Crime Spree {VIDEO}

🚨 Suspect in Charlie Kirk Assassination Makes First Court Appearance Amid Death Penalty Push