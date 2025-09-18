IDF Recommends Halting Jordan-Gaza Aid Convoys After Allenby Crossing Attack Kills 2 Israelis

The IDF recommended Thursday that humanitarian aid shipments from Jordan to Gaza be suspended after a deadly terror attack at the Allenby Bridge crossing.

The attack was carried out by a Jordanian truck driver transporting humanitarian supplies bound for Gaza. The assailant plowed into Israeli personnel and opened fire, killing two IDF Soldiers before being neutralized, in what officials are calling a “grave security failure.”

Following urgent consultations, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir advised the political echelon to halt all aid shipments coming through the Allenby route until a full investigation is completed and new screening protocols for Jordanian drivers are put in place. The recommendation was made in coordination with COGAT chief Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian and Central Command commander Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth.

“Aid from Jordan will not resume until we are confident that the screening process prevents terrorists from exploiting humanitarian convoys,” a senior military official said.

According to COGAT, nearly 10,000 trucks carrying more than 144,000 tons of humanitarian goods have entered Gaza from Jordan since the start of the war, representing about 7% of all aid deliveries. Military officials stressed that shipments through other corridors into Gaza will continue.

The suspension marks a setback to international efforts to keep humanitarian assistance flowing into the Strip, even as Israel faces intensifying pressure over the war. Officials in Jerusalem, however, framed the decision as a matter of basic security.

“This incident proves that Hamas and its allies will stop at nothing — even exploiting aid trucks meant for civilians — to carry out terror attacks,” an IDF spokesperson said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)