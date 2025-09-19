IDF Busts West Bank Rocket Factory, Nabs Terror Cell in Ramallah; Group Tried Launching Rockets At Israeli Cities

In a major counterterrorism operation, Israeli security forces arrested three members of an armed terrorist cell operating a weapons-manufacturing workshop in Ramallah, the IDF and Shin Bet announced Friday in a joint statement with Israel Police.

The raid uncovered dozens of rockets in various stages of production, including two ready-to-launch rockets lacking warheads, alongside explosives and raw materials. Investigators said the findings directly linked the suspects to recent attempts to manufacture and fire rockets toward Israeli territory from the West Bank.

Security officials believe the cell attempted to launch a rocket last week — an escalation that, if successful, would have marked a dangerous new phase in West Bank terrorism.

According to the IDF, forces surrounded the building housing the suspects and opened fire at the structure, prompting the three men to surrender and exit. They were immediately arrested and transferred to the Shin Bet for interrogation.

All rockets, explosives, and related materials were destroyed on site by IDF engineers to prevent future use.

The arrests come as part of a sweeping campaign against terrorist activity across the West Bank. In the past week alone, the IDF and Shin Bet have detained more than 75 wanted individuals. Among them: 13 terrorists from the Bethlehem area plotting attacks on civilians and soldiers, 10 from Kabatiya, and nine Hamas operatives.

Weapons and ammunition were also seized during parallel operations in the Menashe Brigade and Tulkarm sector, underscoring the extent of the terror infrastructure in the area.

