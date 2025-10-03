Trump Says Staying Alive Are His “Big Plans” For Midterm Elections After String Of Assassination Attempts

President Donald Trump on Thursday told One America News Network that his “big plans” for the upcoming midterm elections include little more than surviving.

“I have big plans, I want to survive,” Trump said with a chuckle in the interview, before pivoting to a more somber warning. “You look at what’s going on, it’s crazy. You know, the rhetoric that these crazy Democrats are using is very dangerous. They’ve made politics very dangerous.”

The president’s comments underscored the degree to which physical security — already a central theme of his second term following two attempts on his life — has become intertwined with his political strategy heading into the 2026 midterms.

Trump’s remarks come just over a year after he was nearly killed at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when 22-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire from a rooftop. A bullet clipped Trump’s ear, leaving him bloodied but alive, while firefighter Corey Compartore was fatally shot as he shielded his daughter. Trump has repeatedly invoked Compartore’s sacrifice, describing the attack as a moment that permanently altered his outlook.

Two months later, another armed assailant, Ryan Wesley Routh, was arrested at Trump’s Palm Beach golf course after allegedly pointing a gun in the president’s direction. Routh, 59, expressed disillusionment with both parties in writings prior to the incident, noting his frustration with America’s entrenched two-party system.

And just last month, Trump ally and TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated during a college debate in Utah.

Despite the threats, Trump has wasted little time turning his post-2024 victory into a financial war chest for allies. He told Republican governors earlier this year that he had raised over $1 billion since defeating Kamala Harris — and that the money would flow into key races.

“So we’ve got that money, and I got to spend it somewhere,” Trump quipped earlier this year. “If I can’t spend it on me, I guess that means I’m going to be spending it on some of my friends, right?”

But his OAN interview struck a more cautious note. “The one thing that I worry about is that, if you look over many, many years … the person that wins the presidency always seems to lose the midterms,” he said, hinting at the historical pattern that has haunted modern administrations.

