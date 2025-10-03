New Report Accuses X of Becoming “One of the Most Effective Tools for Spreading Antisemitism in History”

X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, has become one of the most powerful vehicles for spreading antisemitism in modern history, according to a sweeping investigation released Monday by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) and the Jewish Council for Public Affairs (JCPA).

The nearly yearlong probe found “systemic failures” in X’s content moderation that allow antisemitic conspiracy theories and abuse to flourish unchecked — often through influential, monetized accounts. The report warns that the unchecked spread of this content is fueling polarization and increasing the risk of real-world violence.

“Platforms like X enable antisemitic content to reach millions for zero cost to the producer, with little to no accountability,” said Imran Ahmed, CCDH’s founder and CEO. “Unless platforms change course, live up to their terms of service, and stop the spread of antisemitism and broader hate and extremism, it will likely lead to further violent incidents targeting Jewish and other vulnerable communities.”

Researchers used OpenAI’s GPT-4o model to analyze a sample of content, identifying 679,000 posts that violated X’s antisemitism policies. Together, those posts racked up 193 million views in 11 months — despite the company’s public commitments to reduce visibility of hate speech. The analysis focused only on English-language text, not images or video, and had an estimated 85 percent accuracy rate.

Conspiracy theories dominated the data. The report found that 59 percent of antisemitic posts promoted conspiracies, yet those drew 73 percent of total likes. Posts alleging Jews secretly control global media, finance or politics made up 30 percent of the sample, but attracted 44 percent of likes and views.

The FBI has repeatedly warned that such narratives serve as a catalyst for violent extremism.

The groups also charged that X’s decentralized “Community Notes” fact-checking system is failing to counter antisemitism. Of the 300 most-viewed antisemitic posts studied, just four included a visible note — and even those were only shown 22 percent of the time.

“Despite Elon Musk’s assurances that ‘a falsehood like Holocaust denial… can immediately be corrected’ by Community Notes, this report finds negligible evidence of effective correction,” the authors wrote.

The report also found that X makes it easier for so-called “antisemitism influencers” to build large audiences and monetize their content. Ten accounts were responsible for nearly a third of total likes in the sample; nine of them had larger followings on X than on any other social platform.

Researchers found ads displayed next to posts from five of the top 10 accounts, estimating that X could be earning up to $141,000 a year in advertising revenue tied directly to antisemitic content.

Jewish organizations have long warned about antisemitism on X. Fourteen U.S. Jewish groups announced earlier this year that they would quit the platform over the surge in hate speech. In September 2023, more than 120 Jewish activists urged advertisers and app stores to sever ties with X.

“Antisemitic conspiracy theories and hate that were once fringe have been wholly normalized — thriving in plain sight and amplified by X’s failure to live up to its own policies,” said Amy Spitalnick, CEO of JCPA.

“At a time when polarization, extremism and violence are rising at home and abroad, the unchecked spread of antisemitism online is a direct threat not only to Jewish safety, but to the safety of all communities and our core democratic values.”

