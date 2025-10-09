Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

24Six Talent Show Finale – A Chol Hamoed Event Free For The Whole Family

24Six once again is at the forefront of providing kosher entertainment and the kosher option for frum families. Almost 3 years after launching their revolutionary app and devices, 24Six is proud to present to you, to audiences all over the world, a free Chol Hamoed Experience for the entire family:

The Camp 24Six Talent Show – The Grand Finale!

It all comes down to this!

After weeks of competition, hundreds of auditions, and two thrilling Semi-Finals, only four finalists remain:

  • Avi Brenner
  • Shlomo Zalman Yormark
  • Yehuda Teller
  • Anchy Pfeifer

Who will be crowned the Camp 24Six Talent Show Champion? 🎤✨

This special Chol Hamoed event for the whole family is packed with excitement – not only will the finalists battle it out on stage, but you’ll also enjoy three incredible guest performances by:
🎶 Itzik Dadya
🎶 Eitan Katz
🎶 Shulem Lemmer

Hosted by Rabbi Elisha Freedman and judged by Yidi Bialostozky, Yitzy Waldner, and Moshe Auslander, this Finale is one you don’t want to miss!

Sit back, relax and enjoy a breathtaking presentation filled with incredible music, a fun contest and special surprises!

🎬 Production Credits:
Recorded at 24Six Studios
Produced & Directed by 24Six
Marketing: StoryTribe Media

Produced by Kolrom
Directed by Chananya Kramer

