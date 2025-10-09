Smotrich Says He Will Vote Against Gaza Deal, Calls to Continue the War

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced that his Religious Zionism party will vote against the Gaza ceasefire deal, which includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and a temporary halt to fighting in Gaza.

Smotrich expressed “mixed emotions,” saying that while he feels “immense joy” at the pending return of the hostages, he also feels “tremendous fear of the consequences of emptying the prisons and releasing the next generation of terrorist leaders, who will do everything to continue spilling rivers of Jewish blood, God forbid.”

“As such,” he said, “we cannot join in the short-sighted celebrations or vote in favor of the deal.”

The security cabinet is scheduled to meet this afternoon to be briefed on the Gaza ceasefire deal, followed by a full government meeting to vote on the agreement. A substantial majority in favor of the deal is expected.

Smotrich argued that Israel must continue the war after the hostages are freed.

“It is a huge responsibility to ensure that this is not, God forbid, a deal of ‘hostages in exchange for stopping the war,’ as Hamas thinks and brags about,” Smotrich declared, insisting that immediately after the return of the hostages, Israel should “continue to strive with all its might for the real eradication of Hamas and the real demilitarization of Gaza so that it no longer poses a threat to Israel.”

He also warned against any political process leading toward Palestinian statehood or the deployment of an international force in Gaza — both elements included in the U.S. 20-point plan for the enclave.

“It is a huge obligation to ensure that we do not return to the Oslo path, God forbid, and that we do not abandon our security to the hands of foreigners,” he said, noting that his opposition to previous deals “led to progress in the occupation of Gaza and the application of military pressure that brought Hamas to its knees.”

