Four Family Members of Illinois GOP Candidate Darren Bailey Killed in Montana Helicopter Crash

FILE - Republican gubernatorial challenger state Sen. Darren Bailey participates in a debate, on Oct. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Four family members of a Republican running for governor in Illinois were killed in a Montana helicopter crash on Wednesday, his campaign said.

Killed in crash were the son and daughter-in-law of former state Sen. Darren Bailey, a Republican who lost the 2022 gubernatorial election in Illinois and is seeking his party’s nomination again in next year’s race.

Two of Bailey’s grandchildren also were killed, Bailey’s campaign said in a statement Thursday.

“Darren and Cindy are heartbroken by this unimaginable loss. They are finding comfort in their faith, their family, and the prayers of so many who love and care for them,” the statement said.

(AP)

