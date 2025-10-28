Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NJ, It Is Time to Show Up for the Future of Your State

The NJ gubernatorial general election is underway with early voting open now until November 2, and Election Day is Tuesday, November 4. This is the moment to stand up for leadership that shares our values.

Jack Ciattarelli Delivers for Us 

Jack Ciattarelli has proven himself a genuine friend of the Jewish community, fighting for tuition relief, property-tax reform, and stronger infrastructure. As governor, he’ll launch an Advisory Council on Jewish Affairs, strengthen ties with Israel,
and pass firm laws against antisemitism. With each visit to Lakewood and surrounding towns, Jack has shown up for us again and again. 

One Vote Changes Everything 

In the last election, the differential was only 3%. When margins are that thin, our turnout decides the outcome. Choosing not to vote means letting someone else speak for your rights. 

The Contrast Couldn’t Be Clearer 

Democrat Mikie Sherrill has said she will not opt in to the Tuition Tax Credit provision of the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” blocking tuition relief for New Jersey families. She also called for a pause in Israel’s operations less than a month after October 7 th , repeatedly raised concerns about the IDF’s conduct as Israel sought to defend its citizens from terror. 

Make It Count 

Our strength is in our turnout. Let’s make sure our voices are heard where it matters most. Vote early or on Election Day.

Find your poll site at Vote4NJgov.com.

