LAKEWOOD: BMG Roshei Yeshiva Meet with Assemblyman Schnall, Endorse His Re-Election; Voice Support for Jack Ciattarelli

Three BMG Roshei Yeshiva — Rav Malkiel Kotler, Rav Dovid Schustal, and Rav Yisroel Neuman — met Tuesday with Assemblyman Avi Schnall, offering their encouragement and urging the Lakewood community to re-elect him to a second term in the New Jersey General Assembly.

During their discussion, the Roshei Yeshiva emphasized the importance of maintaining strong representation for Lakewood in state government and expressed appreciation for Schnall’s responsiveness to the needs of the kehilla. They noted his accessibility, professionalism, and ability to navigate complex state issues while keeping local priorities front and center.

In a separate meeting, the Roshei Yeshiva also welcomed Jack Ciattarelli, the Republican candidate for governor, who has forged strong ties in Lakewood. The Roshei Yeshiva offered a strong endorsement of Ciattarelli’s gubernatorial campaign, praising his understanding of the community’s values and his long-standing commitment to dialogue and fairness in addressing education, public safety, and religious concerns.

Ciattarelli met separately with Dr. Rich Roberts, who made an impassioned plea for local voters to turn out in numbers for the Republican gubernatorial candidate.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

