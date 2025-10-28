HaRav Shalom Ber Sorotzkin Tours Netivot as Kiryat Beit Halevi Nears Completion — Thousands of Avreichim Housing Underway

The Rav’s visit marks major progress in building thousands of housing units for leading avreichim from the yeshivah world

In light of the accelerated development of thousands of housing units for elite avreichim from the yeshivah world in Netivot’s Kiryat Beit Halevi and the Ramot Meir neighborhood, HaRav HaGaon Rav Shalom Ber Sorotzkin, shlit”a, Rosh Yeshiva of Ateret Shlomo, visited last week. The initial construction stage is nearing completion, with hundreds of Torahdik families set to move in. Thus, he toured the older and newer neighborhoods alike, as well as the heichalei haTorah and mosdos chinuch.

This visit picked up from where his first visit approximately half a year ago left off, when he came to participate in the cornerstone-laying of Kiryat Beit Halevi in Ramot Meir.

HaRav Aharon Assayag, shlit”a, head of the Yadir Torah BaNegev kollelim and Torah–chessed institutions—and the powerhouse behind Kiryat Beit Halevi—accompanied the Rav on his visit. During the meeting, the plan was presented to HaRav Shalom Ber Sorotzkin, shlit”a, for establishing new heichalei Torah and mosdos chinuch in the new neighborhoods, alongside the expansion of Torah and educational institutions in the established kehilla.

During the visit, a special ma’amad chizuk was held in the kehilla, together with Maran HaGaon HaGadol Rav Aryeh Levi, shlit”a, Rosh Yeshiva of Sachar Sachir in Netivot and a member of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah; the mara d’asra, HaGaon Rav Shmuel Montag, shlit”a; and the city’s rabbanim and mechanchim.

Rav Sorotzkin, shlit”a, expressed his admiration for the city’s development and progress, as well as for the massive scope of building that is set to double the city’s size within just a few years. He praised the new neighborhoods designated for avreichim and their families—with all initial marketing stages already purchased by the elite of the yeshivah world, including alumni of Ponevezh, Tifrach, Torah B’Tifartah, Ateres Shlomo, Beis Medrash Elyon, and other yeshivos—who will establish their homes in the flourishing and thriving city of Torah in the South. Preparations are already underway for the next construction stages, which will enable additional young couples and families upgrading their housing—from Modi’in Illit, Bnei Brak, Jerusalem, Elad, and beyond—to join the new neighborhoods for Torahdik families.

