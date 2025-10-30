WATCH: Speaker Johnson Clashes With CNN’s Dana Bash Over SNAP Funding as Shutdown Enters Second Month

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) sparred with CNN anchor Dana Bash in a tense exchange Thursday, defending his party’s refusal to consider partial government funding as the 30-day federal shutdown continues to deepen, threatening food assistance for tens of millions of Americans.

Johnson insisted that Republicans would not agree to any stopgap spending measure unless Democrats approve a “clean” continuing resolution — one that excludes Democratic demands to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies. Bash pressed Johnson on the mounting consequences of the stalemate, particularly the looming cutoff of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which will run out of funds by November 1, leaving up to 40 million Americans without food aid.

“So just to put a pin in it,” Bash asked, “all or nothing — full government funding for the entire government, or you’re not going to bring anything up on the House floor even if the Senate finds some sort of compromise?”

“Yes,” Johnson replied. “They’re trying to play games, and we’re not interested in doing that. That’s the position of Republican leadership in the Senate, the House, and the White House as well. We have to do well and right by all the American people.”

When pressed on whether Congress could act to protect food assistance, Johnson “rejected the premise” of Bash’s question, arguing that the White House lacks legal authority to redirect funds without prior congressional approval. “If we had a contingency fund that we could use, that would be done,” Johnson said. “But that ability is not available for SNAP because the contingency funds had to be authorized by Congress.”

Bash countered that the Trump administration has found ways to fund other critical programs, including military pay and the WIC nutrition program for women and children. “Why are you drawing the line now on 40 million Americans who literally will not be able to eat?” she asked.

“The Democrats are drawing the lines,” Johnson fired back, accusing his opponents of creating the crisis by voting down the Republican-led spending bill. “The Democrats have put the American people in this crisis, and they are the ones that have the power to end it. They could do it today if they feel enough pressure to do so.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)