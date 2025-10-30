🌟 Few Slots Left – Hilchos Shabbos B’Iyun with Rabbi Londinsky Begins This Week!

This isn’t another shiur.

Rabbi Londinsky’s Hilchos Shabbos B’Iyun track is where real mastery happens.

✔ Weekly chaburos that challenge and inspire

✔ Clear marei mekomos and guided learning that stick

✔ Built-in accountability so your learning lasts

📆 Begins this week! Don’t wait—only a few spots remain.

💡 Make this the year your Shabbos learning transforms your Shabbos living.

👉 Sign Up Now: chavra.net

📞 Call: 347-459-7352

📧 Email: [email protected]