ALERT: Major Traffic Disruptions Expected in Flatbush Friday for the Funeral of NYPD Chief Chaplain Rabbi Kass

Residents of Flatbush are urged to plan ahead for significant traffic disruptions tomorrow, Friday, October 31, 2025, due to the funeral of NYPD Chief Chaplain Rabbi Kass, taking place at the Midwood Jewish Center on Ocean Avenue between Avenue K and L.

Authorities have announced extensive street closures and no-parking zones throughout the morning and early afternoon hours.

Traffic & Parking Restrictions:

  • Ocean Avenue (Ave J–Ave M): Closed from 6:00 AM to 1:00 PM with intermittent closures and no parking.
  • East 18th Street through East 22nd Street (Ave K–Ave L): Closed from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM with full restrictions and no parking.

Residents are strongly advised to complete Erev Shabbos shopping Thursday night or be prepared to walk within the affected area. Yeshivos, schools, and parents should anticipate major delays for school and bus routes.

A coordination meeting was held between city authorities and Flatbush Hatzolah, which has implemented a detailed emergency plan to ensure timely response and accessibility throughout the affected streets.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

