Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Former Mossad Chief: “We Provided Life-Saving Intel To Australia; They Slapped Us In The Face In Return”

Former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen. (Kan News/screenshot)

Former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen said Israel should demand political returns from Western countries in exchange for lifesaving intelligence, arguing for a “give-and-take” approach, Yisrael Hayom reported on Wednesday.

This is the first time a senior Israeli official has publicly proposed such a policy.

Speaking at the second Shurat HaDin conference in New York on Monday, Cohen described cases in which Mossad intelligence he authorized saved lives abroad—including in Australia.

“We gave the Australians probably one of the most important intelligence warnings, which saved the lives of hundreds of people, when a bomb was on its way to an Etihad plane that was due to depart Sydney for Dubai or Abu Dhabi. It was our intelligence, and what do we get back from Australia?” Cohen asserted, referring to Melbourne’s recognition of a Palestinian state.

Cohen noted that Israel provides lifesaving intelligence to other Western countries as well—notably the American CIA and the British MI6. “We need to replace this coordinated type of intelligence, which ultimately saves lives, with better support. I am not suggesting that the Mossad or Israel’s intelligence forces stop collecting or sharing intelligence with our partners around the world to save people’s lives, but I do suggest trading it differently.”

Yisrael Hayom noted that earlier this week, the Mossad exposed a senior Iranian official who had planned attacks in Australia, Germany, and Greece.

Cohen also announced at the conference that he will not run in the upcoming elections, though he didn’t rule out future political involvement. In response to a question about whether he intends to run for politics in the elections in a year, he said, “The answer is no. Not now. We’ll see what happens later.”

Cohen recalled that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu once hinted that Cohen could be his successor: “When I was Mossad director, the prime minister implied I was his successor. I once asked him directly, and he said yes and explained why. It was in 2018 or 2019. My wife then said, ‘No way. We’re not going into that.’ But everything changed dramatically after October 7, and there is a need for new leadership. So I can’t entirely rule it out—I’m considering everything, but the decision now is no.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Moshe Gafni Breaks His Silence: “I Saw A Bochur Crying In His Prison Cell”

BDE: Tragedy At Atzeres: 20-Year-Old Falls From High-Rise Building, Is Niftar

🚨 DEVELOPING: IDF Retrieves Bodies Of Two Hostages in Gaza

Satmar Rebbe of Kiryas Yoel Instructs Singers to Use Traditional “Mi Bon Siach” at Chuppah [VIDEO]

Zohran Mamdani’s Father Among Founders Of Anti-Israel “Gaza Tribunal” Group Identified As A “Cesspool Of Terrorists”

BD”E: Tragic Petirah of R’ Noach Klein After Being Struck By Vehicle in Boro Park

How The Shin Bet Tried To Turn Efi Feldbaum, H’yd Against His Friends

Heavily Armed Alabama Man Arrested for Alleged Plot to Attack Shuls Across the Southern US

UNEARTHING THE OBVIOUS: Zohran Mamdani’s Mother Described Socialist Mayoral Front-Runner As “Not An American At All”

RARE SHOW OF UNITY: Both Satmar Factions Meet With Cuomo And Eric Adams [PHOTOS]