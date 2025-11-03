BOMBSHELL POLL: Mamdani And Cuomo Separated By Just 4 Points As NYC Mayoral Race Comes Down To The Wire

A new AtlasIntel poll shows that Andrew Cuomo would defeat Zohran Mamdani in a head-to-head matchup for New York City mayor — as the former governor surges within striking distance of the Democratic Socialist front-runner.

The poll, released Monday afternoon, finds Mamdani with 43.9%, Cuomo close behind at 39.4%, and Republican Curtis Sliwa trailing at 15.5%. Just over 1% of voters remain undecided — a razor-thin margin that could prove decisive in Tuesday’s election.

But in a hypothetical two-way race, the results flip: Cuomo tops Mamdani 49.7% to 44.1%, according to the survey of 2,400 likely voters conducted between Friday and Sunday. The poll carries a 2-point margin of error.

The findings mark a dramatic tightening in a race once seen as Mamdani’s to lose. Just 24 hours earlier, the same polling firm had the Democratic Socialist leading by six points — underscoring Cuomo’s late momentum fueled by a relentless message on public safety, crime, and economic stability.

Mamdani, 33, a state assemblyman from Queens and member of the Democratic Socialists of America, has centered his campaign on taxing the wealthy, expanding free public transit, and defunding the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group, which handles anti-terror and riot control operations. His platform has energized young progressives but alarmed moderates, business leaders, and Jewish voters concerned about his anti-Israel rhetoric.

Cuomo, 67, has framed himself as a steady hand in chaotic times, touting his record as a crisis-tested governor during the COVID-19 pandemic and warning that a Mamdani administration would “cripple the city’s economy and public safety.”

The AtlasIntel poll — which surveyed more than twice as many voters as most recent NYC surveys — reveals a city deeply divided along ideological and demographic lines.

Cuomo leads by wide margins among voters over 50, homeowners, and moderate Democrats, while Mamdani dominates among young voters, renters, and progressives concentrated in Brooklyn and Queens.

However, analysts cautioned that the poll’s party composition slightly over-represents Republican and independent voters, with Democrats making up 59% of respondents (compared to their actual 73% share of early votes). That imbalance could make Mamdani’s lead appear narrower than it truly is.

Early voting data reflects the unprecedented intensity of the contest: more than 735,000 New Yorkers cast ballots before polls even opened — the highest early turnout in a non-presidential city election.

