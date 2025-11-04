WATCH: Retiring Nancy Pelosi Blasts President Trump As “Vile Creature” And “The Worst Thing On The Face Of The Earth”

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) lashed out Monday night, calling President Trump a “vile creature” and “the worst thing on the face of the Earth” during a CNN interview. The 85-year-old former House speaker, long a foil for Trump throughout his presidency and beyond, made the remarks while speaking with CNN’s Elex Michaelson in San Francisco ahead of Tuesday’s statewide vote on Proposition 50 — a ballot initiative that could give California Democrats sweeping new power to redraw congressional maps.

The measure would let the state’s Democratic-controlled legislature override California’s independent redistricting commission, a move supporters say is needed to “fight fire with fire” after Republicans in Texas and other states enacted mid-decade redistricting plans to cement their own advantages. Trump enthusiastically endorsed those GOP efforts, praising Texas lawmakers for “defending real America.”

When asked about the president’s influence over the current redistricting fight, Pelosi erupted.

“He’s just a vile creature,” Pelosi said flatly. “The worst thing on the face of the Earth.”

When pressed by Michaelson — “You think he’s the worst thing on the face of the Earth?” — Pelosi doubled down.

“I do, yeah. I do,” she said. “Because he’s the president of the United States, and he does not honor the Constitution of the United States. In fact, he’s turned the Supreme Court into a rogue court. He’s abolished the House of Representatives. He’s chilled the press. He’s scared people who are in our country legally.”

Pelosi’s comments immediately went viral, reigniting the bitter feud between the two political heavyweights that defined much of the late 2010s. Trump allies blasted her remarks as “deranged” and “unhinged,” while Democrats applauded her bluntness amid what they see as an escalating assault on democratic institutions.

The interview comes at a politically charged moment. Proposition 50, which California voters will decide on Tuesday, has become a national flashpoint in the ongoing war over redistricting.

Democrats argue the measure is a defensive response to Republican gerrymandering efforts across the country, while critics — including good-government watchdogs — warn it would set a dangerous precedent by dismantling the independent commission that California established to remove partisanship from the process.

Governor Gavin Newsom has forcefully backed the proposal, framing it as a counterstrike to Trump-aligned legislatures in Texas, Florida, and Georgia. “We’re not going to unilaterally disarm while Republicans rig maps in their states,” Newsom said last week. “We’re standing up for fair representation.”

Pelosi’s broadside came as Washington remains mired in crisis over the ongoing government shutdown, now in its second month. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has kept the House adjourned while Senate negotiators struggle to reach an agreement on a Republican-backed funding resolution.

Pelosi, who led House Democrats through multiple shutdown showdowns during her tenure, tied the current impasse directly to Trump’s lingering hold over the GOP. “He’s still pulling the strings,” she told CNN. “They can’t govern without him — and they can’t govern with him, either.”

With control of the U.S. House hanging in the balance ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, both parties are aggressively maneuvering to shape the playing field. Analysts say California’s 52 congressional districts — the nation’s largest bloc — could prove decisive in determining which party holds the gavel two years from now.

Pelosi, whose district encompasses much of San Francisco, made clear that for her, the fight is about more than partisan lines. “This isn’t just about maps,” she said. “It’s about democracy itself — and about standing up to the most dangerous man to ever hold office.”

