READY TO PAY THE PRICE? Roughly 1 Out Of 3 Jewish New Yorkers Voted For Antisemite Zohran Mamdani

Roughly one-third of New York City’s Jewish voters cast ballots for Zohran Mamdani, the far-left Democratic socialist and outspoken critic of Israel, in Tuesday’s mayoral election, according to a CNN exit poll.

The survey found that 33% of Jewish respondents backed Mamdani, while 63% supported independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and 3% chose Republican Curtis Sliwa. The poll sampled about 710 Jewish voters, though CNN did not disclose its full methodology or margin of error.

New York City does not collect official voting data by religion or ethnicity, making exit polls and precinct-level analysis the only windows into how the city’s Jewish population — one of the largest in the world outside Israel — voted.

Geographic patterns reveal a sharp split. Heavily Orthodox neighborhoods such as Williamsburg, Boro Park, and Crown Heights delivered overwhelming margins for Cuomo, with some precincts reporting upward of 95% support. In Boro Park, Cuomo’s totals reached as high as 96%, his strongest performance anywhere in the city.

By contrast, Mamdani dominated gentrified areas of Brooklyn and Queens — particularly in Astoria, Bushwick, and parts of Park Slope — where progressive activists powered his campaign.

On Manhattan’s Upper East and Upper West Sides, home to sizable but more politically mixed Jewish populations, Cuomo also held clear but less lopsided majorities.

