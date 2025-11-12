Biden Administration Spent $776 Billion for “Climate Justice” Without Approval, Watchdog Reveals

Billions of U.S. tax dollars have been used to fund climate initiatives in foreign countries without the American people’s consent, all while government officials travel on jets to attend climate conferences where they “give away other people’s money over beef, seafood, and cocktails,” a new report says.

Director of Protect the Public’s Trust Michael Chamberlain told The Center Square: “This report details an undemocratic redistribution of American wealth in the name of something called ‘climate justice.’”

Protect the Public’s Trust released the report. The organization is dedicated to ensuring there is only one standard that all leaders must live by, according to its website.

Chamberlain told The Center Square that “these [climate] agreements were never ratified and the American public was never asked permission.”

“At a moment when Bill Gates is backing off the doomsday climate rhetoric, Americans should know what’s been done in their name and with their money,” Chamberlain said.

Protect the Public’s Trust’s report is especially timely in light of the The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change’s (UNFCCC) COP30 event taking place this week in Brazil.

The report said that Conference of Parties (COPs) are “negotiating sessions, but with aspects of themed conventions, educational seminars, and social events.”

Chamberlain told The Center Square that “the COPs crystallize the hypocrisy of the UNFCCC grift.”

“The spectacle of thousands of government and NGO officials arriving on private jets to give away other people’s money over beef, seafood, and cocktails should appall anyone who cares about public probity,” Chamberlain said.

“During the Biden administration, it was not uncommon for individual agencies to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars each to send representatives to give presentations on topics such as indigenous knowledge or to tout the billions their agency had already committed to the cause,” Chamberlain said.

Chamberlain pointed out that “they also had employees who were teleworking during Covid because it was apparently unsafe to go to the office who nevertheless were able to hobnob with the thousands of other COP attendees in person.”

As an example of climate hypocrisy associated with the COPs, the BBC reported in March that a 4-lane highway was paved through an Amazon rainforest for COP30 this year in order to “ease traffic” to Belem, where the conference is being held.

Nonetheless, developing countries make a point to show up for COP events as they are “eager for the cash infusions,” Protect the Public’s Trust’s report said.

In addition to outlining several of the past few COPs under the Biden administration, Protect the Public’s Trust’s report discussed the amount of tax dollars given to the climate agenda.

As stated in the report, “the executive branch spent $776 billion across 25 agencies on nearly 700 climate programs” during Biden’s tenure.

One notable climate spending project stateside was the “Greendoggle,” or the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund that was a part of the Inflation Reduction Act.Chamberlain said

This fund gave the “U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) $27 billion to disperse by the end of 2024,” a sum that would serve as “the foundation of clean energy and other green industries and markets.”

“This massive influx of taxpayer cash went to well-connected Biden administration political allies – some of whom may have helped design the program while they were in the administration,” the report said.

As far as money being shipped off to other nations, more than $14 billion was given and another $8 billion pledged as a part of the UNFCCC, according to the report – and many of these foreign recipients are “no friends to America.”

These billions of dollars from American citizens go toward “the $1 trillion per year third world countries are supposed to be receiving by 2030, according to the Paris Agreement of the UNFCCC,” the report said.

President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the UNFCCC in his first term and is expected to do so this term as well, the report said.

Regardless, “the Biden administration still sent more than 250 delegates to Baku, Azerbaijan” for the UNFCCC’s COP29 last year that took place in November between the election and inauguration.

The UN Climate Change Press Office has not yet responded to The Center Square’s request for comment concerning what the purpose of COP30 is and what its response is to those who would say the conference is hypocritical.

(The Center Square)