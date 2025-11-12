Advertise
Mossad Chief David Barnea Plans to Step Down in June, Prime Minister Starts Search for Successor

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) speaks to Mossad chief David Barnea at Mossad headquarters (Kobi Gideon/GPO)

In a recent development, Mossad Director David Barnea has informed Prime Minister Netanyahu of his intention to resign from his position this coming June, according to a report by Channel 12. The Prime Minister’s Office has confirmed that preparations are underway to identify a suitable replacement in the upcoming weeks.

Currently, three top contenders are in the running for the role. Two of them are senior officials within the agency—one is Barnea’s deputy, and the other holds a high-level special position. The third candidate is Major-General Roman Gofman, who presently serves as the Prime Minister’s military advisor.

The selection process is anticipated to involve a series of interviews and comprehensive assessments by Netanyahu, leading to his final decision. Once a new director is appointed, an organized transition period will ensure a seamless handover of duties from Barnea.

Barnea, who initially requested his term not be extended when he took office, has overseen significant operations during his five-year tenure—most notably, the Pager operation targeting Hezbollah and various covert missions carried out deep within hostile territory.

