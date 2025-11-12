FRIGHTENING MOMENTS: Emotionally Disturbed Woman Tries Kidnapping Baby From Jewish Woman At Miami Beach

A Jewish baby was nearly kidnapped Wednesday afternoon on a Miami beach in a harrowing scene that has left witnesses shocked and shaken.

The incident unfolded at Collins Avenue and 36th Street, where a group of Jewish women from New York were relaxing together when the unknown woman suddenly approached and grabbed a baby from one of the mothers. Witnesses described a frantic struggle as the group and a bystander chased after the woman.

Miami Beach police units responding to multiple 911 calls began converging on the area. Seeing officers closing in, the suspect dropped the child and sprinted toward the water, wading deep into the surf.

Officers eventually corralled the woman and took her into custody without further incident. She was transported to a local hospital for psychiatric evaluation, police said.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the suspect, who is believed to have acted alone. Investigators say the incident appears to be random, with no prior connection between the suspect and the victims.

The women, who had been visiting Miami for a short vacation, had their nerves frayed but are grateful the baby was unharmed.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)