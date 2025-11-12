Advertise
Shin Bet’s Political Slant: Refuses Right-Wing Activist An Arms License; Court Wonders Why

Photo: Honenu organization

Several months ago, right-wing activist Moshe Miron submitted a request to the Ministry of National Security to obtain a personal firearm license.

His request was denied due to an opinion from the Shin Bet.

Miron appealed to the Jerusalem District Court in a petition through Adv. Adi Keidar from the Honenu organization against the decision.

During the court hearing, the Shin Bet representative gave the judge “classified material” on Miron. After reviewing the material, the judge announced that there was no evidence against Miron in the “classified material.” 

The judge ordered the police and the Ministry of National Security to re-examine their decision within a month.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

