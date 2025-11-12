NISSIM IN FLATBUSH: No Injuries After School Bus Crashes Jumps Curb And Slams Into Store On Ave J

A school bus careened onto the sidewalk and slammed into a storefront on Avenue J between East 13th and East 14th Streets on Wednesday evening, narrowly a sidewalk packed with pedestrians.

Flatbush Scoop reported that the driver, who was not injured, said he accidentally shifted the bus into reverse while turning onto the street and then pressed the accelerator, causing the vehicle to lurch backward over the curb and into the store.

The impact shattered the storefront’s glass and damaged part of the building’s facade. Bichasdei Hashem, no one was injured.

Flatbush Hatzolah and police responded quickly to the scene, cordoning off the area as investigators assessed the damage and worked to remove the bus from the sidewalk.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident, which disrupted traffic along the busy commercial stretch of Avenue J.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)