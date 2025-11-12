Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NISSIM IN FLATBUSH: No Injuries After School Bus Crashes Jumps Curb And Slams Into Store On Ave J

A school bus careened onto the sidewalk and slammed into a storefront on Avenue J between East 13th and East 14th Streets on Wednesday evening, narrowly a sidewalk packed with pedestrians.

Flatbush Scoop reported that the driver, who was not injured, said he accidentally shifted the bus into reverse while turning onto the street and then pressed the accelerator, causing the vehicle to lurch backward over the curb and into the store.

The impact shattered the storefront’s glass and damaged part of the building’s facade. Bichasdei Hashem, no one was injured.

Flatbush Hatzolah and police responded quickly to the scene, cordoning off the area as investigators assessed the damage and worked to remove the bus from the sidewalk.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident, which disrupted traffic along the busy commercial stretch of Avenue J.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

FRIGHTENING MOMENTS: Emotionally Disturbed Woman Tries Kidnapping Baby From Jewish Woman At Miami Beach

Mossad Chief David Barnea Plans to Step Down in June, Prime Minister Starts Search for Successor

Shock in Be’eri: Loaded Kalashnikov Rifles Found In Kindergarten

President Trump Sends Letter To Pres. Herzog: “Grant Pardon To Netanyahu”

MEDIA SHAKEUP: Defense Minister Orders Closure Of Army Radio: “Undermined War Effort & Morale”

Supreme Court On Sde Teiman Probe: “Reach Compromise By Thursday Or We’ll Issue Ruling”

Trump’s 50-Year Mortgage Idea: Does It Actually Make Economic Sense?

“You Corresponded With Sinwar!”: Fiery Clash Erupts After Netanyahu Again Rejects Calls for State Inquiry into October 7 Failures

Porush Cries Out: “You’re Playing With Fire; The Torah Itself Is In Prison!”

Top Netanyahu Advisor Ron Dermer Resigns as Strategic Affairs Minister, Will Continue as Special Envoy