OUTRAGE: Challenger To Pro-Israel Rep. Ritchie Torres Highlights Activist Who Supported Murder Of Israeli Embassy Staffers

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) is receiving public backing from prominent Jewish community leaders in the Bronx after his newly announced primary challenger, former Assemblymember Michael Blake, released a campaign kickoff video that included a clip of an activist who previously voiced support for the gunman charged with killing two Israeli Embassy staffers in Washington, D.C.

The video, which launched Blake’s Democratic primary bid against Torres, features commentary from Guy Christensen — an online anti-Israel figure with nearly one million followers — accusing Torres of “secretly investing in genocide.” Christensen is the same activist who in May urged his audience to “support” the accused embassy killer, prompting TikTok to remove the video and Torres to request a Capitol Police investigation.

Community leaders in Riverdale criticized Blake’s decision to spotlight Christensen, calling it inflammatory and irresponsible.

“This launch video is not only opportunistic, it is also deeply offensive,” they said in a statement obtained by The Post. “A campaign should be run on the strength of ideas, a record, and a vision for the Bronx. What we have seen instead is a reckless and dangerous attempt to inflame prejudice and antisemitism for political gain.”

They added that the approach “demeans the office [Blake] seeks and disrespects the community he hopes to serve.”

In his video, Blake also accuses Torres of prioritizing the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his Bronx constituents.

But shortly after backlash intensified, Blake apologized for including Christensen in the video, acknowledging the pain it caused.

“I unequivocally denounce the murder and celebration of the two young Israeli embassy staffers,” Blake said in a statement, adding that he “apologize[s] for any pain” caused by elevating someone who condoned the attack. Blake emphasized that he stands “firmly against all acts of hate and violence” and intends to focus his campaign on cost of living, affordability, housing and immigration.

His campaign also faced questions after reports that Blake had recently scrubbed his Instagram account of previous posts about attending AIPAC conferences.

Torres, a high-profile pro-Israel Democrat known for clashing with the party’s left flank, is running for a fourth term representing New York’s 15th Congressional District. The district spans a wide stretch of the Bronx, from Riverdale to Mott Haven.

Community leaders said Blake’s approach has energized support for Torres.

Blake isn’t the only Democrat hoping to unseat Torres. Dalourny Nemorin, a public defender, community board member and Democratic Socialists of America organizer, also launched a campaign this week.

Her entry comes amid a broader push by left-wing candidates across New York following Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani’s recent mayoral victory — a win that has emboldened progressives to challenge more moderate Democrats like Torres.

