The Boy from Avenue P & East 14th Street

Yitzchok Avinu was 40 years old and still single. He desperately needed to get married to perpetuate the Jewish nation. “Vayeitze Yitzchak lasuach baSadeh,” the Torah tells us that he went out to pray in the field, “Vayisa Einav Vayar,” he lifted his eyes and saw. What did Yitzchok see? Lo and behold his intended bride was arriving just at the moment of his prayer. He had immediate results. Instantaneous success. He prayed, and the prayer was answered. What did Yitzchak do to merit that his prayer should be answered so expediently?

The Chizkuni says something fascinating. He says that when it says “Lasuach baSadeh” it means that he went to talk in the field. This may mean there was a human being in the field. There was a person there who desperately needed another person’s love. Who needed a listening ear. Who needed a supportive friend. Who needed someone’s empathy. Before Yitzchok prayed to G-d, he took care of one of G-d’s children and that’s why G-d listened to his prayers and G-d answered him right away.

Let’s be there for G-d’s children. Let’s show them love. Let’s give our hearts. There are countless Jews in our midst who have no one else to be there for them spiritually and religiously. Let’s pay special attention to them. Is it their fault that they weren’t raised Frum? They are also children of Avrohom, Yitzchok and Yaakov!

There is a spiritual revolution happening in Eretz Yisroel. There is also a revolution happening in our own backyard- right here in Brooklyn.

Just last week alone, tremendous accomplishments unfolded at BJX :

*A college student, a Yiddishe Neshama, who lives in the heart of Flatbush, on East 14th street and Avenue P, attended his first Torah class in his life!

*A young pharmacist who lives in Bensonhurst took on the Mitzvah of Tefillin!

*A graduate student from Kensington who was raised totally secular (by a father who is an ex Chassid raised in BP, who eats on Yom Kippur, and mother an unaffiliated Jew from Russia) committed to weekly one on one Torah learning with a Chavrusah!

* A young man, who commutes an hour’s trip from Queens, pledged to keep Shabbos as a merit for the Jewish people. It will be challenging as no one in his family is Shabbos observant but he is poised and ready to make us proud!