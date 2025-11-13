Kinus Hashluchim Kicked Off Wednesday Night with a Powerful Welcoming Session [PHOTOS]

Thousands of Shluchim from around the world arrived in Crown Heights this week, filling the neighborhood with excitement as the 2025 Kinus Hashluchim began with its much-anticipated opening session on Wednesday evening.

Thousands of Shluchim from around the world gathered in Crown Heights on Wednesday evening for the opening session of the Annual Kinus Hashluchim. The day began with registration as shluchim from more than 110 countries streamed into the Jewish Children’s Museum, greeting old colleagues and connecting with new ones.

“Coming to the Kinus reminds me that I’m part of a bigger team,” says Rabbi Avraham Super, Shliach in S. Lucia Island. “It’s not just us alone on a distant island; it’s a family of Shluchim, standing together at the forefront of Jewish continuity.”

As evening fell, the crowd moved to the beautifully set dinner, officially marking the start of the Kinus. The program began with a video presentation that traced the growth and impact of the Rebbe’s shluchim throughout the years, showing how their efforts continue to touch lives across every continent.

Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, director of the International Conference of Chabad Emissaries, welcomed Shluchim from their long journeys. The session continued with heartfelt remarks from Rabbi Mendy Gurary, shliach from Atlanta, Georgia, expressing gratitude to the shluchim for their tireless devotion and for the strength they bring to one another. He spoke about the responsibility of each individual to reach even further and continue spreading the Rebbe’s message with love and confidence. Shluchim then had the opportunity to watch a Yud Beis Tammuz farbenghen with the Rebbe.

As the program concluded, shluchim made their way to the Rebbe’s Office and the Rebbe’s Home. Many took the opportunity to reflect and pray for their communities at home. Standing there, many described feeling reenergized and inspired, ready to return to their communities with new strength and clarity.

Photo Credits: Nehoray Edri/itzik Belenitzki

