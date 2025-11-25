NYC Mayor Adams Unveils Plans For $3 Million Holocaust Memorial In Queens

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday rolled out plans for a new Holocaust memorial in Queens, pitching it as both a symbolic investment in public remembrance and a high-profile response to escalating antisemitism in the country’s largest Jewish community.

The city will allocate $3 million toward the project, developed with the office of Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and the Queens Jewish Community Council. The memorial — set to be erected at Queens Borough Hall — will include a commemorative garden and public artwork, with an artist yet to be selected.

“It is not enough to say ‘never again’ — we have to live it,” Adams said in a statement, underscoring the project as an active, not ceremonial, commitment. The mayor called the memorial as a tool for “preserving the stories of both victims and survivors” and fostering solidarity “across generations.”

New York has seen spikes in antisemitic incidents since the Oct. 7 attacks and Israel’s subsequent war with Hamas. City officials have faced pressure to respond with more than policing and statements, particularly as Jewish community groups in Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan say they feel increasingly targeted.

The Department of Citywide Administrative Services will oversee the project, including artist selection and design. Once completed, the memorial is expected to host ceremonies, school programs, and community events.

The memorial’s timeline remains unclear, and city funding covers only a portion of expected costs. The Queens Jewish Community Council plans to contribute fundraising and advocacy, and will likely play a key role in rallying additional private donors.

