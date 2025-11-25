Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NEW SQUARE: President Donald Trump Sends Mazel Tov Letter to Skvere Rebbe for Granddaughter’s Chasuna

President Donald J. Trump, sent a heartfelt Mazel Tov letter to the Skvere Rebbe Shlita, in honor of the wedding of his granddaughter, which took place Monday evening in New Square. The letter, written on official White House stationery, conveyed warm wishes from the President and First Lady Melania Trump and offered blessings of joy, peace, and a home “grounded in tradition and guided by purpose.”

President Trump has long expressed deep appreciation for the warm relationship he shares with the Skvere Rebbe and the entire Skvere kehilla. Over the years, he has often spoken admiringly of the community’s unity, its strong values, and the Rebbe’s respected leadership.

The letter’s arrival was noted with great appreciation inside the kehilla, viewed as a meaningful gesture that reflects the mutual respect between the President and the Skvere Rebbe and adds a unique measure of distinction to the joyous simcha.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Ad Banner

Popular Posts

HEATED MEETING: Trump Presses, MBS Refuses Israel Deal Without Palestinian Statehood Plan

Obsessed AG To PM: “Urgently Advance Sanctions Against Bnei Torah; I’m Here To Help You”

Rep. Elise Stefanik Secures Key Republican Endorsement from Rep. Mike Lawler in 2026 NY Governor Race

“COMPLETELY MADE UP”: White House Rejects Report Claiming Trump May Remove FBI Director Kash Patel

“Disgusting Filth On Our Soil:” Belgian Judicial System Blocks Deportation Of Oct. 7 Terrorist

Undercover Intelligence Officer Tied to October 7 Collapse Expelled From Mossad and IDF

President Trump Pardons Turkeys Gobble and Waddle, Quips That Biden’s Turkey Pardons Are Invalid Due To Autopen

Backtracking Mayor-Elect Mamdani Condemns Vile Antisemitic Protest Outside Shul After Facing Fire

🚨 HOPE ON THE HORIZON: Russia-Ukraine War Could End Soon As Kyiv Agrees To Revised 19-Point Peace Plan

11th Death: Unvaccinated Jerusalem Toddler Dies From Measles