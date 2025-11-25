NEW SQUARE: President Donald Trump Sends Mazel Tov Letter to Skvere Rebbe for Granddaughter’s Chasuna

President Donald J. Trump, sent a heartfelt Mazel Tov letter to the Skvere Rebbe Shlita, in honor of the wedding of his granddaughter, which took place Monday evening in New Square. The letter, written on official White House stationery, conveyed warm wishes from the President and First Lady Melania Trump and offered blessings of joy, peace, and a home “grounded in tradition and guided by purpose.”

President Trump has long expressed deep appreciation for the warm relationship he shares with the Skvere Rebbe and the entire Skvere kehilla. Over the years, he has often spoken admiringly of the community’s unity, its strong values, and the Rebbe’s respected leadership.

The letter’s arrival was noted with great appreciation inside the kehilla, viewed as a meaningful gesture that reflects the mutual respect between the President and the Skvere Rebbe and adds a unique measure of distinction to the joyous simcha.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)