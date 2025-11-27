UKRAINE: Shocking Arson Attack at Historic Sadigura “Kloiz” [PHOTOS]

The Jewish community of Chernivtsi, Ukraine, was shaken Thursday evening after the famed Sadigua beis medrash, known as the “Kloiz Kadisha,” was set ablaze by a mentally unstable individual. The historic building — considered one of the most significant structures in the entire chassidic world — suffered heavy damage.

According to community officials, the arsonist entered the beis knesses in the Sadygura suburb of Chernivtsi at a moment when the security guard briefly stepped away. Local police arrived swiftly and managed to apprehend the suspect. A preliminary investigation revealed that just one month ago he attempted to set fire to a local church, lehavdil.

The sight inside the building was heartbreaking: burned shelves, scorched seforim, and significant structural damage. Footage from the scene has left community members around the world stunned.

“This is a shocking and heartbreaking event,” said Rabbi Menachem Mendel Glitzenstein, the city’s rabbi and Chabad Shliach. “This shul is one of the most significant buildings in the world of Chassidus.”

Rabbi Glitzenstein emphasized that the attack does not reflect the general environment in the city. “In Chernivtsi we do not feel antisemitism. Jewish institutions are well protected, and strong efforts are made to neutralize any signs of antisemitism. All residents here — Jews and non-Jews alike — live together in harmony and peace.”

The “Kloiz Kadisha” carries deep historical significance. Nearly a decade ago, the ancient structure was rededicated following extensive restoration work. Its reopening marked roughly 180 years since it was first built by The Holy Reb Yisroel of Ruzhin, founder of the Sadigura dynasty, and about 100 years after it was abandoned during World War I.

For four generations, the Rebbes of Sadigura led their chassidus from this very kloiz, described by historians as one of the largest and most majestic chassidic buildings ever constructed. In 1914, amid the chaos of the First World War, the kloiz was left deserted — until its remarkable restoration many decades later.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)