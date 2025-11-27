Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Telescope In Chile Captures Stunning New Picture Of A Cosmic Butterfly

This image provided by NSF NOIRLab shows NGC 6302, a billowing planetary nebula that resembles a cosmic butterfly. (NSF NOIRLab via AP)

A telescope in Chile has captured a stunning new picture of a grand and graceful cosmic butterfly.

The National Science Foundation’s NoirLab released the picture Wednesday.

Snapped last month by the Gemini South telescope, the aptly named Butterfly Nebula is 2,500 to 3,800 light-years away in the constellation Scorpius. A single light-year is 6 trillion miles.

At the heart of this bipolar nebula is a white dwarf star that cast aside its outer layers of gas long ago. The discarded gas forms the butterflylike wings billowing from the aging star, whose heat causes the gas to glow.

Schoolchildren in Chile chose this astronomical target to celebrate 25 years of operation by the International Gemini Observatory.

(AP)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Chareidim Petition Supreme Court Against Use Of “Skunk Spray” At Hafganos

Bismuth Releases New Chareidi Draft Law: New Strict Measures Revealed

10 Chareidi Soldiers Forced To Serve With Women In Mixed Units

NYC: Mamdani Appoints Activist Accused of Antisemitism to Public Safety Panel, Sparking Uproar

TOTAL DISASTER: Biden’s Afghan Refugee Program Under Fire After Monstrous Shooting of National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C.

A Father’s Plea: “Don’t Forget Ran! No One Knows Where His Body Is”

Katz Reveals: IDF Preparing For Possible Houthi Incursion Into Israel

FLATBUSH: Jewish Woman Robbed at Knifepoint and Assaulted on Avenue L in Broad Daylight

MAILBAG: A Simple Step to Begin Fighting the Exorbitant Cost of Frum Living

OUTRAGE: Jerusalem Pulls Funding From Naftali Kempeh Chanukah Concert Due To It Being For Men Only