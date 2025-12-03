MAILBAG: We Love Gedolim and Daas Torah – Until They Dare To Disagree With Us

The following observations are completely aside from the actual merits of the Draft Law. I simply wish to point out what I see as the unfortunate reality that plagues us, time and time again.

There is a sad, insidious pattern, repeated so many times that it’s painful to watch.

Gedolim. Daas Torah. Kavod HaTorah.

Words that we, as a frum society, revere. We cherish and respect these sacred bonds of trust and faith in giants of Torah and avodah.

Yet, how tragic it is to witness how certain fringe elements of Klal Yisroel – and, perhaps not so “fringe” anymore – use these words as entirely subjective, defined only by their own arbitrary choosing.

Gedolim? Of course. Daas Torah? Avadeh!

Until they disagree with me.

Then? Under the proverbial bus they go.

The knives come out. The shift is instant: from utmost reverence to “Shem Resha’im Yirkov,” the same phrase we reserve for Hitler, YM”SH.

For these groups, “Daas Torah” and “Gedolim” carry weight only so long as it serves their agenda. The moment it doesn’t, the greatest Torah giants, people who aren’t even in the same universe, let alone a “bar plugta”, are tossed into the ash heap of history, mocked, defiled, and cursed.

These elements of frum society make a lot of noise.

They excel at one thing: eating their own.

What they do not offer are real solutions to the thorny issues that true leaders must face. Solutions, of course, are – in their distorted view – usually “apikorsus.” A deal with the devil.

Thankfully, true Gedolim still stand at the helm of Klal Yisroel. They have the shoulders, the stature, and the responsibility to do what needs to be done.

Solutions. Not endless noise. Not staying stuck in the problem.

I fear that this “eat-our-own” mentality is tearing at the very fabric of frum society.

I hope I’m wrong.

Sincerely,

Z. Weiss

The views expressed in this letter are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of YWN. Have an opinion you would like to share? Send it to us for review.