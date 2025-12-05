Advertise
BDE: Petira of Longtime Chaverim of Rockland Volunteer Yosef Shlome Brody A”h {LEVAYA INFO}

YWN regrets to inform you of the petira of Yosef Shlome Brody A”h, a beloved and longtime Chaverim of Rockland volunteer, known to the community as Unit 21, who was niftar after battling illness in recent months. He was 77 years old.

The Nifter A”h served for many years as one of Chaverim’s most dedicated senior members. He responded to countless calls with humility, warmth, and an unwavering commitment to helping others. Fellow volunteers describe him as a pillar of the organization, someone who embodied selflessness, reliability, and quiet chessed that touched the lives of countless families.

His steady presence and heartfelt devotion to community service earned him deep respect throughout Monsey, and his petira leaves a significant void for those who worked alongside him and those who benefited from his kindness.

UPDATE: The Levaya will take place Motzei Shabbos at 9:00 PM at the Shiniver Shul, 3 Nesher Court in Monsey, followed by a stop at Taubenfeld’s Shul, 21 Monsey Blvd. Kevura will take place at the Viznitzer Beis HaChaim.

