WATCH: Ben Shapiro Speaks at Heritage Foundation, Denounces Tucker Carlson and Warns of Antisemitism on the Right

Ben Shapiro used a prominent platform at the Heritage Foundation on Wednesday to issue a blunt warning to the conservative movement, denouncing Tucker Carlson by name and accusing a growing faction on the right of drifting toward conspiracy theories, antisemitism, and ideological decay.

Speaking for nearly an hour, Shapiro — one of the most influential Jewish voices in conservative politics — argued that Carlson no longer belongs within the conservative movement and urged institutions like Heritage to enforce what he called “ideological border control.” His remarks were a direct challenge not only to Carlson, but also to conservative organizations that continue to give him legitimacy.

“A conservatism that treats Tucker Carlson as a thought leader is no conservatism,” Shapiro said. “If conservatives do not stand up and draw lines, conservatism and the dream of America itself will cease to exist.”

The speech comes amid heightened concern over rising antisemitism in the United States and ongoing controversy surrounding Carlson’s recent interviews and commentary. Carlson has faced widespread criticism for hosting Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist and Holocaust revisionist, and for advancing narratives that echo classic antisemitic tropes, particularly regarding Israel and Jewish influence in American politics.

The venue itself added to the weight of Shapiro’s remarks. The event was hosted by Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts, who has come under sustained fire for publicly defending Carlson after the Fuentes interview. Roberts’ defense triggered resignations from Heritage affiliates and sharp criticism from Jewish leaders across the political spectrum. Two additional Heritage trustees resigned earlier this week over Roberts’ handling of the issue.

Despite the controversy, Roberts did not address antisemitism or Carlson during the event. In his opening remarks, he praised Shapiro as a “patriot,” a “man of faith,” and a “trusted counselor,” and lauded Shapiro’s new book without acknowledging the internal crisis facing the organization. When Roberts later moderated a discussion with Shapiro, he steered the conversation toward policy issues such as immigration, housing affordability, and election integrity, again avoiding any reference to Carlson, Fuentes, or the resignations.

At the conclusion of the event, Roberts broadly aligned Heritage with Shapiro’s rhetoric, telling the audience, “Count on Heritage to fight with you,” without clarifying whether that commitment extended to confronting antisemitism within conservative ranks.

Shapiro, for his part, left little ambiguity. He accused Carlson of abandoning core conservative principles, including free markets and constitutional governance, and of promoting conspiratorial thinking that increasingly overlaps with antisemitic narratives. Shapiro pointed to Carlson’s repeated attacks on Israel, his claims of “nefarious Israeli influence” within the U.S. government, and his hostility toward Christian Zionists.

Shapiro also condemned Carlson’s decision to platform figures with extremist or antisemitic records, including Fuentes, whom he called “America’s foremost Hitler apologist,” as well as Russian nationalist ideologue Alexander Dugin and revisionist historian Darryl Cooper.

“None of this comports with traditional American values,” Shapiro said.

Framing the moment as an inflection point, Shapiro warned that conservatism risks losing its moral and intellectual coherence if it fails to police its boundaries.

“Conservatism means something,” he said. “And if we refuse to stand for it and defend it, it will disappear.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)